BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Dec 9 Ferrellgas Partners Lp
* Ferrellgas partners lp - qtrly net loss per common unitholders' interest $0.44
* Ferrellgas partners lp - at end of q1, co's leverage ratio was 5.81x, which was lower than 6.05x limit allowed under its secured credit facility
* Ferrellgas partners, l.p. Reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.