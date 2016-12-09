BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 W. P. Carey Inc
* Brooks gordon will be promoted to head of asset management upon mr. Zacharias' departure
* Chief operating officer and head of asset management, Thomas Zacharias informed that he will retire effective march 31, 2017
* Zacharias will remain a consultant for balance of 2017
* w. p. Carey chief operating officer and head of asset management to retire from firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing