BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Smartfinancial Inc
* Smartbank has agreed to assume approximately $33 million in customer deposits
* Has agreed to purchase approximately $32 million in loans and other assets affiliated with cleveland branch
* Smartbank enters into definitive agreement with Atlantic Capital Bank to acquire FSG Bank branch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing