Dec 9 Shoe Carnival Inc
* Announces new $50 million share repurchase program and
declares quarterly cash dividend
* New share repurchase program will replace existing $50
million share repurchase program that was authorized on December
9, 2015
* Purchases under new share repurchase program may be made
in open market/through privately negotiated transactions through
Dec 31, 2017
* Company intends to fund share repurchase program from cash
on hand
