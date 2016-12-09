Dec 9 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says $782.2 billion in total client assets as of November 30, 2016, up 11 percent from November 2015

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 540,000 client trades per day in November 2016, up 23 percent from November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: