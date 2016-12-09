BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says $782.2 billion in total client assets as of November 30, 2016, up 11 percent from November 2015
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 540,000 client trades per day in November 2016, up 23 percent from November 2015
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing