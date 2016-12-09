Dec 9 Centerra Gold Inc :
* Centerra Gold- Unicredit Bank, EBRD granted co's unit
extension to June 30, 2017 to satisfy conditions to access $150
million Öksüt Project credit facility
* Centerra- In light of restrictions relating to funds held
at co's wholly-owned Kyrgyz Republic subsidiary, board decided
against declaring Q3 dividend
* Centerra - Oksüt will continue to work to satisfy
conditions by new deadline but no assurances that all conditions
will be satisfied by June 30, 2017
* Centerra gold announces extension of the Oksut project
financing facility and suspension of the company's dividend
