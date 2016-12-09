Dec 9 Redknee Solutions Inc :
* Redknee Solutions Inc - net proceeds of transaction will
also be used to fund previously announced restructuring costs
* Redknee Solutions Inc - entered into an agreement with a
subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc providing for an
investment of US$80 million in Redknee
* Redknee Solutions- net proceeds of transaction to be used
to repay indebtedness of about US$53 million under company's
senior secured credit facility
* Redknee Solutions- pursuant to constellation agreement,
Constellation's unit will be entitled to elect number of
directors to be a majority of board
* Redknee Solutions Inc announces US$80 million private
placement
