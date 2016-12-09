Dec 9 Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana Shipping Inc - expects to take delivery of one new-building Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel during Q1 of 2017

* Diana Shipping Inc - hull no. H2548 charter is expected to commence on January 6, 2017

* Gross charter rate for Hull No. H2548 is US$11,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties

* Diana shipping inc-this employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$4.23 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter

* Gross charter rate for hull no. H2548 is for a period of minimum twelve months to about sixteen months

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V San Francisco with Koch