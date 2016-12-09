BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Dynex Capital Inc :
* Repurchase through December 31, 2018
* New share authorization replaces company's prior share repurchase program, which was to expire on December 31, 2016
* Dynex Capital Inc announces $40 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing