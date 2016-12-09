Dec 9 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Morguard real estate investment trust to redeem 4.85% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Morguard real estate investment trust- debentures were issued on october 31, 2012 and mature on october 31, 2017

* Morguard real estate investment trust - redemption price will be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: