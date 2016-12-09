BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Iron Mountain Inc :
* Has received requisite approval from UK's competition and markets authority to sell C21 Data Services Ltd to Oasis Group
* Total consideration was immaterial and in line with original expectations
* Iron Mountain sells legacy recall asset in the United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing