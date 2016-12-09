BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Empire Life Insurance Co
* Empire Life Insurance Co - Intends to issue $200 million principal amount of subordinated unsecured 3.383% fixed/floating debentures due December 16, 2026
* Empire Life Insurance - Debentures will mature on december 16, 2026 and will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 3.383% for first 5 years
* Empire Life announces $200 million offering of 3.383% subordinated debentures
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing