Dec 9 Nasdaq Inc :

* At end of settlement date of November 30, 2016, short interest in 2,325 nasdaq global market(sm )securities totaled 7.43 billion shares

* Short interest in 777 securities on Nasdaq capital market(sm )totaled 650.2 million shares at end of settlement date of Nov. 30, 2016

* Short interest in all 3,102 nasdaq securities totaled 8,078,516,663 shares at November 30, 2016 settlement date

* Nasdaq announces end-of-month open short interest positions in nasdaq stocks as of settlement date November 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: