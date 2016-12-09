Dec 9 Starwood Property Trust Inc :

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - notes priced at 100.000% of principal amount

* Starwood Property Trust - upsized and priced its private offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% unsecured senior notes due 2021

* Starwood Property Trust upsizes and prices private offering of unsecured senior notes