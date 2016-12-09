BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 NewStar Financial Inc
* NewStar Financial Inc - Has authorized repurchase of up to $30 million of company's common stock
* NewStar Financial Inc - New repurchase program will commence immediately following expiry of company's current program on December 31, 2016
* NewStar authorizes new share repurchase program
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing