BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Assurant Inc :
* Assurant Inc - purchase up to $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% senior notes due 2034
* Assurant Inc says tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on January 9, 2017
* Assurant, Inc. Announces notes tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing