Dec 9 Assurant Inc :

* Assurant Inc - purchase up to $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% senior notes due 2034

* Assurant Inc says tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on January 9, 2017

* Assurant, Inc. Announces notes tender offer