BRIEF-Air Industries Group says on May 12, entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement
* On May 12, co entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with 7 accredited investors, directors, principal stockholders of co
Dec 12 Ophthotech Corp :
* pre-specified primary endpoint of mean change in visual acuity at 12 months was not achieved in its two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials
* addition of Fovista to monthly Lucentis regimen did not result in benefit as measured by mean change in visual acuity at 12 month time point
* based on preliminary analysis of safety data, Fovista and Lucentis monotherapy were generally well tolerated after one year of treatmen
* Ophthotech announces results from pivotal phase 3 trials of Fovista in wet age-related macular degeneration
* Announced commercial operation of 102-megawatt Lamesa Solar Facility in Dawson County, Texas