Dec 12 Ophthotech Corp :

* pre-specified primary endpoint of mean change in visual acuity at 12 months was not achieved in its two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials

* addition of Fovista to monthly Lucentis regimen did not result in benefit as measured by mean change in visual acuity at 12 month time point

* based on preliminary analysis of safety data, Fovista and Lucentis monotherapy were generally well tolerated after one year of treatmen

* Ophthotech announces results from pivotal phase 3 trials of Fovista in wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: