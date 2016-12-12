BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd
* LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd - net loss per American Depository Share was $0.03 in Q3 of 2016
* Says non-gaap net loss was $1.1 million in Q3 of 2016, compared with non-gaap net income of $3.3 million in same quarter of 2015
* Non-Gaap net loss per ADS was $0.02 in Q3 of 2016
* Total orders decreased 23.8% year-over-year to 1.4 million for Q3 of 2016
* LightInTheBox reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $91 million to $93 million
* Q3 revenue fell 8.3 percent to $64.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing