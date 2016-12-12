BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 GoviEx Uranium Inc
* GoviEx Uranium Inc - will expand private placement for an aggregate offering of up to 50 million units at a price of C$0.10 per unit
* GoviEx caps oversubscribed sprott-led private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing