BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Open Text Corp
* Open Text Corp - expects to fund balance of purchase price and pay related fees and expenses with net proceeds from debt financing and cash on hand
* Open Text Corp - has launched an underwritten public offering of u.s. $500 million of common shares
* Barclays, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for offering
* Open Text - intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance a portion of purchase price for acquisition of Dell EMC's enterprise content division
* Open Text announces proposed public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing