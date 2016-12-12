BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Scorpio Bulkers Inc
* Authorized repurchase of up to $20.0 million of company's outstanding 7.5% senior notes due in 2019
* Two kamsarmax vessels are to be delivered between Q1 2017 and Q2 2017 and the price has been reduced by $4.9 million
* Has reached agreements with a shipyard to reduce price to be paid under shipbuilding contracts of two kamsarmax vessels
* Repurchase of 7.5% senior notes due 2019 will be funded by available cash
* Repurchase authorization of 7.5% senior notes due 2019 has no expiration date
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces vessel price reductions and authority to repurchase its 7.5% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing