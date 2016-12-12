Dec 12 Newell Brands Inc

* Newell brands to acquire fast-growing food storage and candle businesses

* Additionally, company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire smith mountain industries

* Company expects to complete divestitures in first half of 2017

* Smith mountain deal for $100 million

* Newell brands inc - both deals are expected to be immediately accretive to normalized earnings

* Newell brands inc - deal for nz$660 million

* Newell brands inc - both acquisitions will be funded from cash on hand at time of closing.

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to normalized earnings

* Newell brands - neither deal expected to draw on u.s.-based net proceeds from planned divestitures which will be used for accelerated debt repaymen

