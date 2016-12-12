UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Newell Brands Inc
* Newell brands to acquire fast-growing food storage and candle businesses
* Additionally, company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire smith mountain industries
* Company expects to complete divestitures in first half of 2017
* Smith mountain deal for $100 million
* Newell brands inc - both deals are expected to be immediately accretive to normalized earnings
* Newell brands inc - deal for nz$660 million
* Newell brands inc - both acquisitions will be funded from cash on hand at time of closing.
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to normalized earnings
* Newell brands - neither deal expected to draw on u.s.-based net proceeds from planned divestitures which will be used for accelerated debt repaymen
* Newell brands to acquire fast-growing food storage and candle businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)