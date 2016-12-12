Dec 12 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Qtrly net loss attributable to SPCI of $4.1 million versus loss $0.6 million in Q1 fiscal 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.34

* Straight Path Communications reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue $200,000 versus $1.7 million