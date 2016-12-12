UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Alexion's board of directors announces new leadership appointments
* David Brennan, Alexion board member and former CEO of Astrazeneca Plc, named interim CEO
* Brennan succeeds David Hallal who has resigned for personal reasons
* Hallal has also resigned from board
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says David Anderson, former CFO of Honeywell, joins Alexion as CFO
* Company expects to file Q3 10-Q in January 2017 or earlier
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - audit and finance committee investigation to date not identified facts that require co to update previously reported results
* Spencer Stuart has been engaged to commence search for a permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)