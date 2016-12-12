BRIEF-Everland pcl posts qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
* Decision expected by mid-2017
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates - proceedings in ongoing private arbitration between co, co-founders now expected to be completed in spring of 2017
* Company's position in respect of arbitration remains unchanged from that in its prior disclosure
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Provides update on timing of arbitration with co-founders regarding post-retirement obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 15 The European Central Bank's bonds-for-cash scheme, through which government debt bought as part of the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros stimulus programme is lent out against cash, has yet to reach even half its maximum size, ECB data showed on Monday.