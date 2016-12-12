Dec 12 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc

* Decision expected by mid-2017

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates - proceedings in ongoing private arbitration between co, co-founders now expected to be completed in spring of 2017

* Company's position in respect of arbitration remains unchanged from that in its prior disclosure

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Provides update on timing of arbitration with co-founders regarding post-retirement obligations