CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Oil jumps as Saudi, Russia say supply cuts need to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Dec 12 Niobay Metals Inc
* Niobay metals inc - plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1.2 million flow-through shares at a price of c$0.85 per share
* Intends to use proceeds of offering to conduct exploration work on its canadian properties
* Niobay metals announces flow-through financing of up to $1,000,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
KAMOUR, Tunisia, May 15 In Tatatouine province in Tunisia's southern Sahara, around 1,000 protesters living in a makeshift campsite are threatening to blockade roads used by foreign companies to access nearby gas and oilfields.