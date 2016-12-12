Dec 12 Niobay Metals Inc

* Niobay metals inc - plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1.2 million flow-through shares at a price of c$0.85 per share

* Intends to use proceeds of offering to conduct exploration work on its canadian properties

* Niobay metals announces flow-through financing of up to $1,000,000