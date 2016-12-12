UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 West Corp
* West Corp - purchase price for 911 ETC was approximately $10 million
* Financial results of 911 etc are not expected to have a material impact on West's 2016 results
* Purchase price for 911 etc was funded with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)