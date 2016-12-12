Dec 12 Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Nov OTC average daily volume of $11.7 billion, an increase of 28.5% from october 2016 and 3.9% from november 2015

* Nov otc trading volume of $257.0 billion, an increase of 34.7% from october 2016 and 8.9% from november 2015

* Nov futures average daily contracts of 32,920, an increase of 16.4% from october 2016 and 16.0% from november 2015

* Gain Capital Holdings inc - nov swap dealer average daily volume(1) of $4.0 billion, an increase of 44.1% from October 2016 and 5.3% from November 2015

* Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: