* Biomarin Pharmaceutical says in addition, Biomarin is planning a separate phase 2 study evaluating effect of Vosoritide in infants and toddlers

* Biomarin enrolls first participant in phase 3 trial of vosoritide for treatment of children with Achondroplasia