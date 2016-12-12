UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical says in addition, Biomarin is planning a separate phase 2 study evaluating effect of Vosoritide in infants and toddlers
* Biomarin enrolls first participant in phase 3 trial of vosoritide for treatment of children with Achondroplasia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)