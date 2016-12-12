Dec 12 Hometrust Bancshares Inc

* Hometrust bancshares - effective January 1, 2017, united financial will conduct business under name united financial, a division of hometrust bank

* All of United Financial's current employees will join hometrust

* United Financial's president/owner William Ammons will become director of municipal leasing at hometrust

* Hometrust Bank to acquire united financial of North Carolina, Inc.