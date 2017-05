Dec 12 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* Extraction Oil & Gas -to use remaining net proceeds from offering $265 million for additional bolt-on leasing operations in,around area of acquisitions

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc -entered into agreement to sell 25 million shares of stock in private placement, which results in about $457 million of gross proceeds

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - expects to use net proceeds from offering to replenish about $177 million in cash utilized in 2 recently completed acquisitions

* Extraction Oil & Gas announces private placement of common stock