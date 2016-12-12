Dec 12 Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc

* Reduced debt $20.5 million during fiscal 2016

* Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc - oil production decreased in 2016 quarter to 78,398 barrels, versus 112,237 barrels in 2015 quarter

* Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc - total revenues for 2016 q4 were $10.2 million, a decrease of 25%

* Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results and an operations update

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $10.15 million