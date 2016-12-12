Dec 12 Scotts Miracle-gro Co

* Scotts miracle-gro co - intends to use net proceeds from this offering to reduce borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility

* Scotts miracle-gro co says it plans to offer $250 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* The scotts miracle-gro company announces proposed offering of senior notes