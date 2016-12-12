Dec 12 Enwave

* Agreement to explore potential for dried pulse crop products processed by co's patented radiant energy vacuum dehydration technology

* American pulse crop processor will have exclusive option to license use of revenue technology for producing pulse crop products in an agreed territory

* American pulse crop processor will rent revenue machinery for minimum period of 3 months, with an extension option of additional 3 months

* Enwave signs technology evaluation and license option agreement with major american pulse crop processor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)