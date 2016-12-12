Dec 12 Reed's Inc

* Reed's Inc says john bello was elected chairman of board

* Reed's - restructuring of debt will provide capital of $1.5 million to fund plant completion, extend maturities of all pmc related debt maturities to jan. 1, 2019

* Reed's Inc says board also approved a restructuring of debt with company's main lender pmc Financial Services, Llc

