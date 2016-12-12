UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Cempra Inc
* Cempra inc - appointed board member David Zaccardelli, pharm.d., as acting chief executive officer
* Cempra inc - promoted David Moore to newly created position of president and chief commercial officer, effective immediately
* Cempra appoints David Zaccardelli as acting chief executive officer, promotes chief commercial officer David Moore to president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)