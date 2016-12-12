Dec 12 Cempra Inc

* Cempra inc - appointed board member David Zaccardelli, pharm.d., as acting chief executive officer

* Cempra inc - promoted David Moore to newly created position of president and chief commercial officer, effective immediately

* Cempra appoints David Zaccardelli as acting chief executive officer, promotes chief commercial officer David Moore to president