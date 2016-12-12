Dec 12 Bravada Gold Corp

* Bravada Gold Corp - plans to issue up to 5 million units in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per unit

* Bravada Gold - proceeds from placement tobe used to test for high-grade "hishikari-type" gold/silver vein mineralization at wind mountain property

* Bravada Gold Corp - net proceeds from private placement will be used to test for high-grade "carlin-type" gold mineralization at sf property

* Bravada announces equity financing