WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Dec 12 Bravada Gold Corp
* Bravada Gold Corp - plans to issue up to 5 million units in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per unit
* Bravada Gold - proceeds from placement tobe used to test for high-grade "hishikari-type" gold/silver vein mineralization at wind mountain property
* Bravada Gold Corp - net proceeds from private placement will be used to test for high-grade "carlin-type" gold mineralization at sf property
* Bravada announces equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog