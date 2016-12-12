BRIEF-Prime Minerals Q1 net loss broadens to 2.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Signed agreement to buy 50% interest in portfolio of prime office, retail properties in New Zealand from Public Sector Pension Investment Board
* at september 30, 2016, CPPIB's investments in global real estate totalled C$38.4 billion
* 50% interest is valued at NZ$580 million with an equity investment of NZ$230 million
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board will continue to hold remaining 50% interest in portfolio
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 50% interest in office and retail portfolio in New Zealand Source text for Eikon:
