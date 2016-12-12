EU mergers and takeovers (May 15)
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 12 Pfizer
* Pfizer declares first-quarter 2017 dividend
* Increases quarterly dividend by 7 percent to $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, May 15 A former co-head of Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk was charged by a U.S. regulator on Monday with fraud for lying to customers about bond prices, in order to boost profit.