Dec 12 Teck Resources Ltd :

* Settled with major customers a benchmark price for Q1 of 2017 for its highest quality coals of $285 per tonne

* Unionized employees at Fording River, Elkview steelmaking coal mines in British Columbia have ratified new 5 year collective agreements

* As a result of new collective agreements, Teck expects to incur a one-time, after-tax charge to profit in Q4 of approximately $35 mln

* The new 5 year collective agreements expire April 30, 2021 and Oct 31, 2020, replacing agreements that expired April 30 and Oct 31, 2015

* Teck announces $285 Q1 coal benchmark and collective agreements at Elkview and Fording River