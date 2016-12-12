Dec 12 Verifone Systems Inc :
* Qtrly gaap net revenues of $464 million and non-gaap net
revenues of $468 million
* Sees q1 gaap net revenues of approximately $446 million,
non-gaap net revenues of approximately $450 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $1.92
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 gaap net loss per diluted share of approximately
$0.08, non-gaap net income per diluted share of $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $471.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Verifone reports results for the fourth quarter and full
year fiscal 2016
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.39
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share about $0.37 to $0.41
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.895 billion to $1.91 billion
