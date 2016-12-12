BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Dec 12 Inovalon Holdings Inc :
* Sees 2016 diluted net income per share $0.16 to $0.17, non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.32 to $0.33
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $472.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inovalon Holdings Inc - reduction in fy guidance due to inability to enter into expected collaboration agreement
* Inovalon updates full year 2016 financial guidance
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $426 million to $428 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.