Dec 12 Ambac Financial Group Inc :
* Ambac Financial Group Inc- appointment of claude leblanc
as president and chief executive officer of ambac, effective as
of january 1, 2017
* Ambac Financial Group - leblanc succeeds nader tavakoli,
who resigned from his roles as president, CEO and as director of
ambac, effective immediately
* Ambac Financial Group inc - has entered into a separation
agreement with tavakoli, pursuant to which term of his
employment will end on Dec 31, 2016
* Ambac appoints Claude Leblanc as president and chief
executive officer
