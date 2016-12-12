Dec 12 Ambac Financial Group Inc :

* Ambac Financial Group Inc- appointment of claude leblanc as president and chief executive officer of ambac, effective as of january 1, 2017

* Ambac Financial Group - leblanc succeeds nader tavakoli, who resigned from his roles as president, CEO and as director of ambac, effective immediately

* Ambac Financial Group inc - has entered into a separation agreement with tavakoli, pursuant to which term of his employment will end on Dec 31, 2016

* Ambac appoints Claude Leblanc as president and chief executive officer