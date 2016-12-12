BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Dec 12 Forum Energy Technologies Inc :
* Says amendment to credit facility include total lender commitments reduced to $140 million from $200 million
* Says amendment permits netting of co's cash balances against senior secured debt for leverage ratio covenant
* Forum Energy Technologies Inc- credit facility maturity date of november 2018 was not changed
* Forum energy technologies announces amendment to revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.