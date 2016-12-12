BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Dec 12 Boeing Co :
* Boeing Co - also replaced existing share repurchase program with a new $14 billion authorization.
* Boeing Co - share repurchase activity is expected to resume in January 2017
* Boeing Co - expected that repurchases under new share authorization will be made over next 24 to 30 months
* Boeing Co - declared company's quarterly dividend will increase 30 percent to $1.42 per share
* Boeing Co - new repurchase program replaces existing one and brings authorization back up to $14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.