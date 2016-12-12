Dec 12 Investors Real Estate Trust :

* Investors Real Estate Trust- for FY ending april 30, 2017, management is revising its estimate of FFO to a range of $0.48 to $0.52 per share/unit

* Investors Real Estate Trust - same store multifamily noi growth year over year was 1.6 pct, excluding energy impacted markets

* Investors real estate trust qtrly AFFO per share $0.11

* Iret announces financial and operating results for the quarter and year-to-date ended October 31, 2016 and distributions for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 revenue $50.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.7 million

