BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Dec 12 Copa Holdings Sa :
* November load factor 80.6 percent, up 6.6 points
* Copa Holdings SA - system-wide passenger traffic (RPMS) increased 11.8 pct year over year, while capacity (ASMS) increased 2.7 pct
* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.