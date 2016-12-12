Dec 12 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd :

* Sees 2017 gold production between 500,000 and 525,000 ounces

* Sees 2017 growth exploration expenditure between US$45 and US$55 million

* Sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold between US$950 and US$1,000

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd sees 2017 total operating costs between US$310 million to US$320 million

* Kirkland Lake Gold provides 2017 guidance and emerges as a new high quality mid-tier gold producer