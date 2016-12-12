BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Dec 12 Broadway Gold Mining Ltd :
* Broadway Gold Mining Ltd - proceeds from private placement will be used to fund a 2017 surface and underground drill program
* Broadway Gold Mining - non-brokered private placement offering for up to 6 million units at price of $0.35 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.