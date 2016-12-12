BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Dec 12 Rsp Permian Inc :
* RSP Permian Inc - pricing of its private placement of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at par
* RSP Permian Inc- pricing represents an increase of $100 million over aggregate principal amount previously announced
* RSP Permian Inc. announces pricing of upsized $450 million placement of senior unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.